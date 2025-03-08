Open Menu

Action Against Profiteers Continues In City On 7th Day Of Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 09:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Karachi administration's campaign against profiteers is in full swing during Ramadan. To make the campaign more effective, officials have devised a strategy to auction off seized food items from shopkeepers who violate official prices, ensuring their sale at government rates in the shopkeepers' presence.

On the seventh day of Ramadan, officials auctioned off food at official prices in 63 locations across the city. In the past three days, 151 shopkeepers' food items were auctioned off.

Deputy commissioners have termed this strategy as a practical effort to provide relief to consumers which has been appreciated by the public. For the further step, citizens have been asked to report their complaints against profiteers to the Commissioner's Office control room at 02199205634 and 02199203443 helpline No 1299 and through the portal developed for the purpose.

The campaign aims to provide essential items to citizens at official prices during Ramadan.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi also directed deputy commissioners to show no leniency to shopkeepers and provide citizens with food items at official prices.

According to the details, in the last 7 days, an action was taken against 1,165 profiteers, in which a fine of Rs 1.84 crore 48 thousand was imposed, 110 profiteers were arrested and 72 shops were sealed.

According to the details 7th day of Ramadan 180 shopkeepers were fined Rs 17 lakh 78 thousand while 13 shopkeepers were arrested and 4 shops of violators were sealed.

According to the district wise details, on the 7th Ramadan in the South District, a fine of Rs 6 lakh 13 thousand was imposed While Rs 1 lakh 66 thousand were imposed in the East, Rs 13 thousand in the West, Rs 1 lakh 64 thousand in the Central, Rs 53 thousand in Malir, Rs 1 lakh 96 thousand in Korangi, and Rs 45 thousand in District Keamari.

