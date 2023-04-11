Action against profiteers continues in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Administration Khairpur continued actions against profiteers on Tuesday and imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 against violators in different talukas of the district.

Assistant Commissioners along with other officers recovered a fine of Rs 21,000 from 11 traders.

Ramzan Bachat Bazars were also established in eight talukas by the district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.