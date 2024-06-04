Action Against Profiteers Continues In Quetta: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 11:15 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lt (R) Saad Bin Asad on Tuesday said that strict action against illegal profiteers would be continued till decreasing price of bread.
He said that oven owners were selling bread at a high price even though the price of flour was declined saying that baseless allegation were made against the administration whenever action was taken against illegal profiteers in the area.
According to the assessment, we have issued a notification to non-buyers at the rate of Rs 30. no one allowed to sell bread at high price, he said.
