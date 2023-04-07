Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Action Against Profiteers Continues In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Action against profiteers continues in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sukkur- I, Liaqat Kalhoro on Friday took action against illegal profiteers, during an extensive drive to ensure the supply of edibles to the consumers at subsidized rates.

According to the district administration spokesperson, he arrested two fruit and vegetable sellers for overcharging consumers.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Kalhoro said that an extensive drive was underway by the district administration to discourage profiteering and hoarding for ensuring the sale of daily commodities including fruits, vegetables, and meat at the officially fixed rates.

Related Topics

Sale Media

Recent Stories

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

34 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

1 hour ago
 InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ ..

InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1312b

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.