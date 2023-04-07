Action against profiteers continues in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sukkur- I, Liaqat Kalhoro on Friday took action against illegal profiteers, during an extensive drive to ensure the supply of edibles to the consumers at subsidized rates.

According to the district administration spokesperson, he arrested two fruit and vegetable sellers for overcharging consumers.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Kalhoro said that an extensive drive was underway by the district administration to discourage profiteering and hoarding for ensuring the sale of daily commodities including fruits, vegetables, and meat at the officially fixed rates.