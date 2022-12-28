UrduPoint.com

Action Against Profiteers, Encroachments, Illegal Building In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Action against profiteers, encroachments, illegal building in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Nisar Ahmed Langu took actions against wholesalers, encroachments, constructed commercial buildings without NOC and unapproved maps in violation of the building code on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Quetta.

According to detail, the operation was carried out in respective areas including Satellite Town and Sariab Road and. Six persons were arrested for involvement in encroachment and sent them to jail.

Apart from this, various commercial buildings in these areas, which were being built without the permission of the Urban Planning Committee and NOC and their work were stopped by taking timely action against them.

Assistant Commissioner directed the owners to get NOCs as soon as possible so they could resume their work otherwise the encroached areas will be cleared.

He said that it has been seen that multi-storied buildings were being constructed in the city, which was a complete violation of the building code, but the administration would never allow any such illegal construction and vigorous actions against all such buildings would continue in the future.

