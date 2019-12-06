action against quacks

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :No lenient view will be taken of those involved in quackery , selling unregistered , substandard and spurious drugs. District Drug Controller Tariq Masood Shah said this while talking to newsmen after inspecting different medical stores.

He while giving details said that during checking of different medical stores drugs not listed on drug sale license and unwarranted were found at Getwell Pharmacy Attock and the premises were sealed . Similarly different medical stores in Attock , Boota , Akhori , Uchhri , Jhamat and Trap were visited for renewal of drugs sale license and for the purpose different samples were collected for test and analysis