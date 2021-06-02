UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Against Quacks, Health Dept Seals 20 Clinics In May

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Action against quacks, health dept seals 20 clinics in May

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Health department teams launched crackdown against quacks and sealed 20 clinics during last month.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman Gurmani presented the report to Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad regarding the action against quacks.

He said that the teams paid visits at 40 clinics last month. The clinics were sealed while cases also got lodged against two quacks by arresting them.

Similarly cases against 19 quacks were referred to Punjab healthcare commission.

It was told in the report that six complaints against quacks were received and quick action was taken.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Dengue surveillance in full swing

3 minutes ago

Georgia reports 954 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Tourism potential game changer for Pakistan, it's ..

4 minutes ago

Singapore teen admits sending death threats to Bri ..

4 minutes ago

DC Sukkur visits coronavirus vaccination center

7 minutes ago

Government focusing backward areas: Samreen

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.