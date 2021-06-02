Action against quacks, health dept seals 20 clinics in May

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Health department teams launched crackdown against quacks and sealed 20 clinics during last month.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman Gurmani presented the report to Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad regarding the action against quacks.

He said that the teams paid visits at 40 clinics last month. The clinics were sealed while cases also got lodged against two quacks by arresting them.

Similarly cases against 19 quacks were referred to Punjab healthcare commission.

It was told in the report that six complaints against quacks were received and quick action was taken.