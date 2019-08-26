Action against sale of fresh milk on higher rate in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The city administration has initiated action against the retailers for not selling fresh milk on official price of Rs 94 per liter in the metropolis.

In a statement issued here on Monday from the Commissioner Karachi office, it was stated that fine of Rs 1,62,000 was imposed on on 21 milk sellers for overcharging in different areas while four milk sellers were sent to jail for non payment of fine amount.

"The official price of the milk is Rs 94 per liter. Strict action would be taken against the sale of milk on unofficial higher rates.

The campaign initiated against the profiteers would be continued to ensure sale of fresh milk on official rate", said Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani.

The consumers may lodge complaints of overcharging at Commissioner Karachi Control Room phone No. 99205634, District South 99205628, District East 99230918, District West 99333175, District Central 99260049, District Malir 99333788 and District Korangi 99333926, it added.