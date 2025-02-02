Open Menu

Action Against Sellers Of Fake Fertilizers, Pesticides Ordered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Action against sellers of fake fertilizers, pesticides ordered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Higher authorities have directed officials and departments concerned to take immediate action against those involved in the sale of fake fertilizers and pesticides.

A large number of farmers have submitted their complaints to the government that a mafia was involved in selling fake fertilizers and pesticides to them which had damaged their standing crops. Taking the notice of the complaints, higher authorities directed officials and departments concerned to take action against the mafia.

A high level meeting in this regard was held at the Commissioner Office Bahawalpur which was presided over by Commissioner Ms.

Musarrat Jabeen. She directed the senior officials of the district management of all three districts of Bahawalpur division and officials of the Agriculture Department to check the sale of fake fertilizers and pesticides in different areas of Bahawalpur division.

“Immediate action should be taken against the mafia involved in manufacturing and sale of fake fertilizers and pesticides in Bahawalpur division,” she ordered. Taking notice of difficulties faced by peasants, she also directed the Irrigation Department to ensure the provision of water to all farmers even who had their standing crops at the end of the canals.

Recent Stories

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, gene ..

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ init ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative

22 minutes ago
 UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduatio ..

UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort

22 minutes ago
 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

53 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight import ..

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment

2 hours ago
 Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustai ..

Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE

2 hours ago
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plan ..

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

3 hours ago
 UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

4 hours ago
 China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, re ..

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion

5 hours ago
 EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

6 hours ago
 Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan