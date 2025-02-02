Action Against Sellers Of Fake Fertilizers, Pesticides Ordered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Higher authorities have directed officials and departments concerned to take immediate action against those involved in the sale of fake fertilizers and pesticides.
A large number of farmers have submitted their complaints to the government that a mafia was involved in selling fake fertilizers and pesticides to them which had damaged their standing crops. Taking the notice of the complaints, higher authorities directed officials and departments concerned to take action against the mafia.
A high level meeting in this regard was held at the Commissioner Office Bahawalpur which was presided over by Commissioner Ms.
Musarrat Jabeen. She directed the senior officials of the district management of all three districts of Bahawalpur division and officials of the Agriculture Department to check the sale of fake fertilizers and pesticides in different areas of Bahawalpur division.
“Immediate action should be taken against the mafia involved in manufacturing and sale of fake fertilizers and pesticides in Bahawalpur division,” she ordered. Taking notice of difficulties faced by peasants, she also directed the Irrigation Department to ensure the provision of water to all farmers even who had their standing crops at the end of the canals.
