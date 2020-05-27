UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Against Selling Chicken Meat On Exuberant Prices

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:10 PM

Action against selling chicken meat on exuberant prices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :District government launched action against selling chicken meat on exuberant prices over rising complaints of locals surfacing on and after eid festival.

Over 30,000 fine imposed collectively on poultry shops located in different parts of the city including Gulghast Colony, Zakariya Town, MDA Chowk, Bawa Safra, Ali Chowk and New Multan area on Wednesday.

Price magistrates namely Malik Numan, Ghani Khan, Mehr Afzal, Tariq Ali, Muhammad Kamran and Dr Kashif checked chicken meat rates being sold on the spot, on direction of Deputy Commissioner here.

Sale of chicken meat exceeding from Rs. 260/kg was declared illegal and punishable act, official statement said. Action would be continued in future, it was said.

