Action against shopkeepers for defying govt' s directives

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday launched crackdown to ensure that government's directives against spread of coronavirus were implemented in subdivision Samarbagh bazaars.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh Younas Khan along with TMA staff and Dir scouts visited bazaars and checked bazaars from Babe jandool khazana bypass to Maskini bazaar.

During the operation all bazaars including kotkey,munda,mayar,samar bagh,kambat were checked and dispersed people from crowded places.

Moreover, announcements were made through megaphones in bazaars urging residents to strictly comply with government's directives and take precautionary measures to stop spread of coronavirus in the area.

The team also checked all the record at the entry points to subdivision and directed the concerned staff to comply with the SOPs and screened all the passengers properly.