Action Against Shopkeepers Not Following Official Price List On Card: DC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:50 PM

District administration Wednesday warned the shopkeepers and butchers to follow the official price list otherwise strict action would be taken against those who violate the rules

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : District administration Wednesday warned the shopkeepers and butchers to follow the official price list otherwise strict action would be taken against those who violate the rules.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Astore Azimullah Khan, the Magistrates inspected different bazaars and checked the price lists.

The DC instructed the same after receiving complaints from different people about selling the goods with higher prices by the local shopkeepers.

The Magistrates started their surprising rates and warn different shopkeepers to follow the official rates.

Some shopkeepers were found selling the goods with higher prices however they were strictly warned by the magistrates and said that if they will commit such mistake again, they will be fined.

