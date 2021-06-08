Action against showing weapons, unlicensed arms continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Tuesday said that police were striving hard to arrest accused involved in displaying weapons and possession of unlicensed arms in the city.

He said that all divisional SPs had been given special task to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes including show of weapons, drug dealing, gambling and other social evils. Special teams had also been constituted to nab proclaimed offenders particularly related to show of weapons and illegal arms, he added.

The CCPO said that latest technology and possible human as well as logistical resources were being utilized to control crimes in the city.

According to police department sources, about 3,201 FIRs have so far been registered against 5,569 accused involved in keeping illegal arms as well as showing weapons on social media through videos and photographs of aerial firing.

During grand operation against illegal weapons, the police recovered 357 rifles, 45 Kalashnikov,197 guns, 28 revolvers, 2872 pistols and more than 36, 800 bullets from their possession.