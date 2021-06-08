UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Against Showing Weapons, Unlicensed Arms Continues

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Action against showing weapons, unlicensed arms continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Tuesday said that police were striving hard to arrest accused involved in displaying weapons and possession of unlicensed arms in the city.

He said that all divisional SPs had been given special task to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes including show of weapons, drug dealing, gambling and other social evils. Special teams had also been constituted to nab proclaimed offenders particularly related to show of weapons and illegal arms, he added.

The CCPO said that latest technology and possible human as well as logistical resources were being utilized to control crimes in the city.

According to police department sources, about 3,201 FIRs have so far been registered against 5,569 accused involved in keeping illegal arms as well as showing weapons on social media through videos and photographs of aerial firing.

During grand operation against illegal weapons, the police recovered 357 rifles, 45 Kalashnikov,197 guns, 28 revolvers, 2872 pistols and more than 36, 800 bullets from their possession.

Related Topics

Firing Police National Accountability Bureau Technology Social Media Criminals All From

Recent Stories

ERC, HOPE Consortium sign MoU to support UAE’s e ..

17 minutes ago

Jannat Mirza apologizes from veteran  Bushra Ansa ..

38 minutes ago

Babar Azam leaves India’s Kohli behind by scorin ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

1 hour ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

1 hour ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.