Action Against Six Cattle Pen Owners Initiated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak took strict notice of illegal presence of cattle pens in urban limits and legal action against six owners started.

Metropolitan Corporation team raided against illegal cattle pens in Shalimar colony and Zakariya town areas here on Thursday.

The applications sent to police stations concerned for lodging cases against the cattle pen owners.

The notice was taken against cattle pens on the complaints of citizens.

Commissioner said that the Illegal cattle pens in urban areas were the cause of pollution, filth and diseases.

The sewerage system of WASA was also used to get blocked due to presence of cattle pens in the city limits.

Warning notices were served to owners many times while notices have also been sent to rest of the cattle pens.

The animals will be seized and auctioned in the last phase, Commissioner warned.

