Action Against Slaughter Houses Violating Hygiene Standards Ordered

Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Action against slaughter houses violating hygiene standards ordered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz has directed the officials concerned to ensure that slaughter houses strictly observe cleanliness and hygiene standards and sought action against violators.

He issued these directives in a letter issued to deputy commissioners of all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in line with vision of the prime minister the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said no compromise would be made on quality of food items and strict action should be taken against unscrupulous business elements that put masses' lives at risk by dealing in substandard and expired food stuff.

He directed Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and other concerned officers of all districts to ensure cleanliness in slaughter houses and that they provided safe, fit and quality meat to people.

He said administration should take action against those who sell expired, rotten and unsafe meat.

