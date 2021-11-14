UrduPoint.com

Action Against Sugar-hoarders Being Taken: Fakhar Imam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

Action against sugar-hoarders being taken: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhr Imam on Sunday said the sugar crisis in the country was created by profiteers and hoarders against whom strict action was being taken.

"It is the national responsibility of every Pakistani to support the government in taking action against these hoarders," Fakhar Imam said in his presidential address at the first Annual Convocation 2021 held here at Royal Institute of Medical Sciences (RAMS), Multan.

Syed Fakhr Imam stated, after Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistan could not find a leader like him again. "Today, Prime Minister Imran Khan is the hope for people and as a cricket star, he lives in the heart of every Pakistani," said Fakhar.

"We feel the pain in our hearts for masses and we are trying to give them all possible relief," said the minister.

Syed Fakhar Imam remarked, youth constitutes 65 percent of the total population of our country. "Today we need to promote quality education in the country. We have to raise our standard of education. If we want Pakistan to be independent and prosperous then we have to take the path of hard work," stated Fakhar.

China is becoming largest economy, Fakhar said and added that they should learn how China made tremendous development. He urged upon the youth to work hard to achieve laurels. The minister maintained "we are the seventh largest country in the world in terms of population but we are far behind in development so every individual must do something for the betterment of the country.

He stated the development of any country and nation depends on quality of its education and no country could be developed without quality education.

Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ejaz Ahmed Jafar, Gen Retd Hussain Shirazi , Director Royal Institute of Medical Sciences Multan Muhammad Aslam Baig, Malik Azhar Abbas Khokhar, Dr Nisar-ur-Rehman and Director Hajj Multan Malik Rehan Abbas Khokhar, Dr Hameed Raza Siddique, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Dr Rabab, Professor Azam were also present.

On this occasion, Gold Medals and Degrees were presented to students of Doctor of Physiotherapy for the years 2014-2019 and 2015-2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Hajj Education China Doctor Sunday Gold All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai

31 minutes ago
 16,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Mulla wins freestyle in UIM-ABP Aquabike ..

Rashid Al Mulla wins freestyle in UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship

1 hour ago
 NCM identifies research projects for UAE Research ..

NCM identifies research projects for UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement ..

2 hours ago
 EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system f ..

EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system for resilient navigation

2 hours ago
 UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripart ..

UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripartite meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.