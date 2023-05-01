UrduPoint.com

Action Against Sugar Smuggling, Khyber Admin Recovers 25450kg Sugar In 2 Weeks

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Action against sugar smuggling, Khyber admin recovers 25450kg sugar in 2 weeks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The district administration of Khyber is successfully operating against the illegal smuggling of sugar at Machni and Torkham border check posts.

Under the direction of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a special team headed by Additional Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Rameez Ali Shah has recovered a total of 25450 kg of sugar in just two weeks.

During the latest operation, which was conducted by the district administration, 550 kg of sugar was seized from passenger vehicles and children who were attempting to illegally smuggle it across the border.

The sugar had been transferred from the open market of Peshawar to Torkham, from where it was intended to be taken across the border through different means.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Abdul Nasir Khan said that legal action was being taken against those involved in the smuggling of sugar and that the sugar has been taken into government custody.

The district administration of Khyber has made it clear that it will continue its operations against sugar smuggling.

