UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Against Teacher Recommended For Torturing Student

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:55 PM

Action against teacher recommended for torturing student

An initial inquiry into alleged torture of a student in Vehari, ordered by Commissioner Multan division Shan-ul-Haq, has been completed with recommendation for action against the teacher

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) : An initial inquiry into alleged torture of a student in Vehari, ordered by Commissioner Multan division Shan-ul-Haq, has been completed with recommendation for action against the teacher.

Last Thursday, the commissioner had ordered deputy commissioner Vehrai to personally inquire into the conduct of a teacher, who allegedly tortured a student.

As a result, his eyes were damaged.

The initial inquiry report reached commissioner's office on Friday and it stated that there was evidence that the student was tortured. The report recommended action against the teacher, Syeda Aimen, according to an official.

The commissioner had ordered for formation of a medical board to further examine the student.

Related Topics

Multan Student Vehari

Recent Stories

South Korea Looking to Export New Resilient Nuclea ..

4 minutes ago

Central Punjab settle with draw to book spot in fi ..

11 minutes ago

Northern reach Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final with thri ..

16 minutes ago

Imran and Fawad make tons as Sindh and Balochistan ..

25 minutes ago

PCB fixes ticket prices at PKR50 for Pakistan v Sr ..

31 minutes ago

Indian Police Shoot Dead 4 Accused of Rape, Murder ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.