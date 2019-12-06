Action against teacher recommended for torturing student

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) : An initial inquiry into alleged torture of a student in Vehari, ordered by Commissioner Multan division Shan-ul-Haq, has been completed with recommendation for action against the teacher.

Last Thursday, the commissioner had ordered deputy commissioner Vehrai to personally inquire into the conduct of a teacher, who allegedly tortured a student.

As a result, his eyes were damaged.

The initial inquiry report reached commissioner's office on Friday and it stated that there was evidence that the student was tortured. The report recommended action against the teacher, Syeda Aimen, according to an official.

The commissioner had ordered for formation of a medical board to further examine the student.