Action against those overcharging passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) launched an operation against the transport owners on Thursday, who were charging extra fare from passengers.

RTA Secrecy Khalid Sindhu, while acting on the directions of DC Lahore Muhammad Ali, inspected 125 public transport vehicles on various routes.

The RTA team impounded 13 vehicles involved inovercharging, while 47 tickets were issued to others and Rs 77,000 fine was imposed on them.

The dengue surveillance was also reviewed during the visit and violators were fined over non-observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs).