UrduPoint.com

Action Against Those Overcharging Passengers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Action against those overcharging passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) launched an operation against the transport owners on Thursday, who were charging extra fare from passengers.

RTA Secrecy Khalid Sindhu, while acting on the directions of DC Lahore Muhammad Ali, inspected 125 public transport vehicles on various routes.

The RTA team impounded 13 vehicles involved inovercharging, while 47 tickets were issued to others and Rs 77,000 fine was imposed on them.

The dengue surveillance was also reviewed during the visit and violators were fined over non-observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Fine Visit Vehicles RTA Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

3 minutes ago
 Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on ..

Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on social media

19 minutes ago
 Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

46 minutes ago
 PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

51 minutes ago
 ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

1 hour ago
 Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.