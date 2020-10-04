Action against those selling spurious agriculture medicines ongoing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Action against those selling spurious agriculture medicines is ongoing in the province as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Agriculture Extension Pakpattan Deputy Director Riaz Hussain on a tip-off along with local police conducted raid in Chak 83 at Sahiwal Road and recovered bags of spurious DAP fertilizers worth millions of rupees from the custody of accused.

First Information Report (FIR) had been registered against the accused and recovered material was given in the custody of police.

Spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said that the department was implementing zero tolerance policy against those selling spurious agriculture medicines.

He said that people could lodge complaint on number 0300-2955539 throughSMS or WhatsApp against those selling fake agriculture inputs.