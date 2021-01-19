Action Against Timber Mafia Ensured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:56 PM
Divisional Auqaf Officer has assured of taking stern action against timber mafia in the area of Moza Gulu Walla, sub-tehsil Rang Pur
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Divisional Auqaf Officer has assured of taking stern action against timber mafia in the area of Moza Gulu Walla, sub-tehsil Rang Pur.
Auqaf officer said that department will take measures against the incident after holding investigation.
Local farmers said that a large number of Babul's trees worth millions of rupees were being sold after cutting down from the area owned by Auqaf's department here.
The green cover was reducing at a fast pace as trees were being cut illegally, farmers said.