Action against timber mafia ensured

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Divisional Auqaf Officer has assured of taking stern action against timber mafia in the area of Moza Gulu Walla, sub-tehsil Rang Pur.

Auqaf officer said that department will take measures against the incident after holding investigation.

Local farmers said that a large number of Babul's trees worth millions of rupees were being sold after cutting down from the area owned by Auqaf's department here.

The green cover was reducing at a fast pace as trees were being cut illegally, farmers said.