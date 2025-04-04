Open Menu

Action Against Transporters Charging Extra Fares, Overloading Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 02:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) District administration launched an action against transporters charging extra fares, overloading vehicles and operating without route permits.

Motor Vehicle Examiner,Ahmed Hussain checked fares, route permits and fitness certificates on Choubara Road, said the official spokesman in a statement issued here on Friday.

Overcharged passengers were refunded on the spot, with strict action was taken against overloaded vehicles.

Assistant Secretary RTA Farrukh Bhatti also conducted inspections on different routes and ensured fare refunds.

So far, Rs 184,000 has been refunded to passengers, and fines worth Rs. 72,500 imposed, it was said.

Additionally, the Assistant Commissioner inspected development projects at Government Girls High school 279 TDA, accompanied by Assistant Director education Mehr Abdul Majeed, Deputy DEO Gul Sher, and other officials.

He emphasized using high-quality construction materials in educational institutions.

Deputy Commissioner Amira Baidar directed the District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) to inspect vehicles on various highways, concluded the statement.

