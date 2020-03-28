UrduPoint.com
Action Against Two SDOs Ordered For Not Attending Calls

Sat 28th March 2020 | 05:18 PM

General manager operation Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Saturday ordered departmental action against two SDOs of Shujabad division for not attending telephone calls on complaint center

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :General manager operation Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Saturday ordered departmental action against two SDOs of Shujabad division for not attending telephone calls on complaint center.

Telephone calls were made on landlines number of Alipur Saadat and Jalapur pir wala subdivisions 's complaint centers from Mepco power control center thrice times but it went unattended.

GM Operation Engineer Muhammad Ikhlaq directed Superintending Engineer Mepco Multan circle to take departmental action against the concerned SDOs.

He also ordered to all XENs and SDOs for registration of complaints on telephones and resolving these complaints besides monitoring of complaint centers.

APP /sak

