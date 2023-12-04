Action against underage, unlicensed drivers continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sargodha Police launched a comprehensive campaign against underage and unlicensed drivers in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Sargodha Police launched a comprehensive campaign against underage and unlicensed drivers in the district.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office here on Monday, a total of 471 cases were registered while 2,322 challans were also issued against underage drivers and 2,694 challans for driving without a license during last fifteen days.

A spokesman for traffic police said that vehicles and motorcycles were also being impounded over violations in the district. In addition, some parents were also called on the spot and given a warning in which they were asked to give a surety bond (affidavit) to not let their underage children drive in the future.

The purpose of the campaign is to discourage underage and inexperienced drivers so that accidents that occur every day can be reduced, he said.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that parents and teachers should play their key role in eliminating the driving craze among young people.

In the next phase, the police would also file cases against parents of underage drivers along with them, the DPO added.