Action against underage,unlicensed drivers going on:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Sargodha Police launched a comprehensive campaign against underage and unlicensed drivers in the district.

According to a press release issued by DPO office here on Monday, a total of 181 cases were registered while 1149 challans were also issued against underage drivers and 1077 challans issued against those driving without a license during last ten days.

A spokesman for Traffic police said that vehicles and motorcycles were also being impounded over violation in the district.

In addition, some parents were also called on the spot and given a warning in which they were asked to give a surety bond (affidavit) to not let their underage children drive in the future.

The purpose of the campaign was to discourage underage and inexperienced drivers so that the accidents that occur every day can be reduced, he said.

The District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that parents and teachers should play their key role in eliminating the driving craze among young people.

In the next phase, the police would also file cases against the parents of underage drivers along with them, DPO added.