Open Menu

Action Against Underage,unlicensed Drivers Going On:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Action against underage,unlicensed drivers going on:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Sargodha Police launched a comprehensive campaign against underage and unlicensed drivers in the district.

According to a press release issued by DPO office here on Monday, a total of 181 cases were registered while 1149 challans were also issued against underage drivers and 1077 challans issued against those driving without a license during last ten days.

A spokesman for Traffic police said that vehicles and motorcycles were also being impounded over violation in the district.

In addition, some parents were also called on the spot and given a warning in which they were asked to give a surety bond (affidavit) to not let their underage children drive in the future.

The purpose of the campaign was to discourage underage and inexperienced drivers so that the accidents that occur every day can be reduced, he said.

The District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that parents and teachers should play their key role in eliminating the driving craze among young people.

In the next phase, the police would also file cases against the parents of underage drivers along with them, DPO added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Young Sargodha

Recent Stories

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

2 days ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

2 days ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

2 days ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

2 days ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan