Action Against Unqualified Teachers Launched

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:47 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : The education department launched an action against unqualified teachers after expiry of their stipulated period for competition of professional qualification.

Spokesman of education department said on Monday that the department had directed the educators to compete their professional qualification at the earliest and in this connection, sufficient time of three years was also given to them but a number of teachers failed to complete their professional qualification and they did not got their B.

Ed. degree during stipulated time period.

In this connection, DOs Elementary cancelled contracts of two educators including Iqra Afzal of Government Model school Chak no.528-GB and Muhammad Shahbaz of Government Primary School Chak No.674 Jaranwala, spokesman added.

