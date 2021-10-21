UrduPoint.com

Action Against Violations Of COVID-19 SOPs Continues

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:07 PM

The district government on Thursday continued its crackdown against the violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) pertaining to COVID-19 and unvaccinated people working at various outlets, as notified by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

During the crackdown, various teams of district administration on the directions of DC Lahore Umer Sher Chattha sealed several shops for not observing COVID-19 SOPs besides issuing warnings to various others including garment and fabric shops, food outlets, petrol pumps etc for not following the SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nadeem during the crackdown, sealed the business center of a motorcycle manufacturing company for not implementing the SOPs as most of the staff working there was unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The district administration teams also inspected various others shopping centres, marriages halls/marquees, food outlets and educational institutions.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, all ACs and ADCs were conducting inspection operations in their jurisdiction to contain the spread of pandemic.

