UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Against Violators Of Corona SOPs In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:12 PM

Action against violators of corona SOPs in faisalabad

The tehsil administration arrested five people and registered cases against three others over violating corona SOPs and the Marriage Act on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration arrested five people and registered cases against three others over violating corona SOPs and the Marriage Act on Friday.

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhari checked implementation onanti-corona SOPs in marriage halls, open functions and took action against violators.

He warned that violation of SOPs would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Marriage

Recent Stories

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

5 seconds ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

26 seconds ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

1 minute ago

PARC, WFP join hands for promotion of agriculture ..

2 minutes ago

One dead, 8 injured in Rawalpindi explosion

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Needs Digital Transformation in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.