Action Against Violators Of Corona SOPs In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:12 PM
The tehsil administration arrested five people and registered cases against three others over violating corona SOPs and the Marriage Act on Friday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration arrested five people and registered cases against three others over violating corona SOPs and the Marriage Act on Friday.
A team headed by Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhari checked implementation onanti-corona SOPs in marriage halls, open functions and took action against violators.
He warned that violation of SOPs would not be tolerated.