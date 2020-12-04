Action against violators of corona SOPs in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration arrested five people and registered cases against three others over violating corona SOPs and the Marriage Act on Friday.

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhari checked implementation onanti-corona SOPs in marriage halls, open functions and took action against violators.

He warned that violation of SOPs would not be tolerated.