Action against violators of wage act

Director Labour Region Faisalabad (east) Munawar Ahmed constituted teams for initiating legal action against the industrial units for violating the wage act

In this regard, the Faisalabad East teams inspected 83 industrial units in two districts Jhang and Toba Tek singh and submitted 282 challan against violators of wage act.

These industries were paying less wages to workers. Similarly, the teams constituted by Shan Ahmed Director Labour region Faisalabad (West) inspected 45 units and submit 118 challan in court against violators.