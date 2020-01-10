UrduPoint.com
Action Against Violators Of Wage Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:02 PM

Director Labour Region Faisalabad (east) Munawar Ahmed constituted teams for initiating legal action against the industrial units for violating the wage act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) -:Director Labour Region Faisalabad (east) Munawar Ahmed constituted teams for initiating legal action against the industrial units for violating the wage act.

In this regard, the Faisalabad East teams inspected 83 industrial units in two districts Jhang and Toba Tek singh and submitted 282 challan against violators of wage act.

These industries were paying less wages to workers. Similarly, the teams constituted by Shan Ahmed Director Labour region Faisalabad (West) inspected 45 units and submit 118 challan in court against violators.

