Action Against Wrong Parking, Over Speeding Ordered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Tamoor Khan here on Thursday directed the traffic wardens and field officers to take strict action against over speeding, double and wrong parking of vehicles which create hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, the CTO had directed all the field officers including deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and Inspectors to take strict action in accordance with the law against overspeeding, double parking and wrong parking particularly in congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He urged motorists not to park vehicles in the wrong way on roads which causes inconvenience for other road users.

The CTO said, CTP had made special arrangements to control traffic on the city roads aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

Traffic police officers had been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles, he said and added that strict action had been ordered against overspeeding.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police to resolve traffic problems and facilitate people through smooth traffic flow.

An enhanced number of Traffic Wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in the wrong way, he added.

He said, wrong parking which was one of the main causes of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated, adding, the vehicles and motorcycles found parked outside of the parking area would be impounded.

He informed that incharges posted in Traffic Headquarters, different sectors and tehsils had been reshuffled under rotation policy.

