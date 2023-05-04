Action be taken against companies discriminating tobacco farmers: Noor Alam

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take action against those companies discriminating tobacco farmers and facilitate the aggrieved farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take action against those companies discriminating tobacco farmers and facilitate the aggrieved farmers.

Noor Alam Khan said the actions should also be taken against cigarette companies allegedly involved in billions of rupees tax evasion.

He had taken serious notice of the matter and urged the relevant authorities to recover the said amount from the mafia to utilize for the welfare and development of the country and masses.

The PAC had reviewed audit paras of 2020-21 of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and National food Security and Research.