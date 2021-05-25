Action begins against defaulting Lumberdars

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Revenue department Khanewal has started taking action against Lumberdars who had defaulted on payment of taxes which they had collected from farmers of their respective areas.

According to an official release issued here Tuesday, action was initiated on orders of deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi against Lumberdars who had been collecting taxes from farmers but withholding the amounts with themselves.

One such Lumberdar was held by revenue department at Chak No 38/10R who was keeping Rs 250,000, an amount he was required to deposit in the government account.