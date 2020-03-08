Action begins against plastic ban violators in ICT rural areas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had expedited action against ban violators of plastic bags in the rural areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The drive was expanded after a robust stakeholder consultation, media awareness campaigns and public education on hazards of single time use plastic bags in Islamabad Capital Territory.

An EPA official told APP that as per the government policy the implementation teams were directed to abstain fining poor masses like picket vendors, small shopkeepers and hawkers as Rs10,000 fine (the penalty applicable on violator found red-handed) was unjust on such poor people.

"Our teams are visiting two days a week and have started charging fine to shopkeepers, food outlets and bakeries violating the ban.

Earlier, we have been restricted to exhortation and warning of the violators in the rural and far-flung areas of the ICT," she added.

Our teams, she added, had visited Bahara Kahu and confiscated more than 30 Kilo grams plastic and polythene bags from different shopkeepers and imposed fine of Rs 60,000 against the violators.

She said as per the policy of the government no small vendor, picket holder and shopkeeper would not be fined as the fine amount was Rs 10,000 on finding any person red handed using plastic bags.

However, the branded outlets and mega shop owners were not spared on violating the ban.

She urged the public to discourage violation of plastic bags ban and pinpoint such masses who were deliberately flouting the ban.

/395