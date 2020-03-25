Action being taken against hoarders, violators of section 144 across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :As per directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, the police under section 144, are strictly implementing lockdown to prevent the spread of corona virus pandemic.

Apart from, the police teams, under the supervision of DPOs are running special awareness campaign against corona virus and steps were being taken with the coordination of health department and other government institutions.

The people who were involved in hoarding of face masks, hand sanitizers for profiteering are being taken behind the bars.

As per details, since 16th March, actions have been taken without any discrimination against violators of section 144, 2454 cases have been registered. As many as 4890 persons who committed violation have been arrested, among them 1017 have been arrested, whereas 89 accused have been acquitted on warning.

Similarly, in action against hoarders, police teams took action against them and registered 88 cases against the hoarders.

Upon hoarding, 86 accused have been arrested. IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastagir directed to police officers and unit chiefs that they themselves should supervise the actions taken against violators of section 144 and lockdwon and progress report should be submitted to Central police office on daily basis.

He further said that action shall be taken against those persons who don't follow the instructions of the government. He further said that officers and officials deputed in fields on security duty should be high alert also ensure the strict implementation of instructions issued in the wake of pandemic corona virus so that they may also secured themselves. He directed the district police chiefs that the field security officers and officials should be fully provided with face masks,hand sanitizers along with other equipment and if more resources are required in this regard then central policeoffice should be contacted at once.