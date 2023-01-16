UrduPoint.com

Action Being Taken Against Illegal Dumping, Litterers: LWMC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Action being taken against illegal dumping, litterers: LWMC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar said on Monday that strict action was being taken against illegal dumping of garbage and litterers across the city.

As per the report of company's enforcement wing, more than 7,500 places in the city were inspected and 1,421 challans were issued for setting garbage on fire and throwing garbage on the streets during the last two weeks.

The LWMC CEO said that Rs 2.66 million fine had been imposed for violating the Local Government Act during this period.

Also, 14 FIRs had also been filed for illegal spread of garbage and burning it, he added. He said that more than 2,400 warning notices had also been issued for minor violations. Ali Anan Qamar said all resources were being utilised to keep the city neat and clean.

