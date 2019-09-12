UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Being Taken Against Illegal Increase In Schools Fee: LHC Told

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

Action being taken against illegal increase in schools fee: LHC told

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary School education Punjab Muhammad Mehmood on Thursday informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that the action was being taken against illegal increase in fees of different educational institutions.

The secretary made the statement before Justice Shahid Waheed who was hearing a petition against illegal increase in the fee of private schools.

He further submitted that a meeting of officials concerned had been summoned on September 14 to review the matter. He submitted that there would be no restriction over the petitioner to join his class in the school.

To a court query about his absence from the proceedings on Wednesday, the secretary told that he was not informed about the court orders in an appropriate manner.

At this, the court directed the secretary for taking action against the responsible and adjourned further proceedings till September 16 while seeking a report.

A student, Ehtisham Sarwar, had filed the petition saying that private schools were minting money from parents in violation of the supreme court order as they had made excessive increase in school fee without any justification.

He pointed out that the SC in its June 12 order had directed that school fee could only be enhanced in accordance with section 7-A of Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) (Amendment) Act 2017.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Lahore High Court Education Punjab Student Money June September 2017 From Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

2 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

3 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

3 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

3 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.