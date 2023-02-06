Action being taken against irregularities found in wheat grinding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Action is being taken against irregularities found in grinding of wheat

Action is being taken against irregularities found in grinding of wheat.

According to Punjab food department sources here on Monday, all actions are being taken as per rules and regulations.

Mills of Lahore and Sheikhupura regions have been inspected.

Official wheat quota of 13 mills has been suspended, sources added.

Sources further said that no mill has been sealed.

Punjab Food department teams have been mobilized as per the direction of Punjab Food Secretary.