UrduPoint.com

Action Being Taken Against Irregularities Found In Wheat Grinding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Action being taken against irregularities found in wheat grinding

Action is being taken against irregularities found in grinding of wheat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Action is being taken against irregularities found in grinding of wheat.

According to Punjab food department sources here on Monday, all actions are being taken as per rules and regulations.

Mills of Lahore and Sheikhupura regions have been inspected.

Official wheat quota of 13 mills has been suspended, sources added.

Sources further said that no mill has been sealed.

Punjab Food department teams have been mobilized as per the direction of Punjab Food Secretary.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Sheikhupura All Wheat

Recent Stories

China expresses condolences over Pervez Musharraf' ..

China expresses condolences over Pervez Musharraf's death

1 minute ago
 Record Number of Americans Say Worse Off Financial ..

Record Number of Americans Say Worse Off Financially Since Biden Assumed Office ..

1 minute ago
 Earthquake kills more than 2,600 in Turkiye, Syria ..

Earthquake kills more than 2,600 in Turkiye, Syria

1 minute ago
 Russian Rescuers Depart to Turkey to Help Deal Wit ..

Russian Rescuers Depart to Turkey to Help Deal With Earthquake Aftermath

1 minute ago
 EU Allocates $195Mln in Humanitarian Aid to West, ..

EU Allocates $195Mln in Humanitarian Aid to West, Central Africa in 2023 - Commi ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 4.8% population has hearing problems: S ..

Pakistan's 4.8% population has hearing problems: Sania Nishtar

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.