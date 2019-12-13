UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Being Taken On Complaints At Mobile App: ACE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:55 PM

Action being taken on complaints at mobile app: ACE

Anti corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General Gohar Nafees on Friday said the ACE was taking prompt action against corrupt elements after receiving complaint through `Report Corruption' mobile application

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Anti corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General Gohar Nafees on Friday said the ACE was taking prompt action against corrupt elements after receiving complaint through `Report Corruption' mobile application.

He said the ACE had launched `Report Corruption' mobile application which was being used by people to report complaints regarding corruption, said a press release issued here.

So far, 102 complaints had been received from the citizens soon after the inauguration of the app, he said and added that ACE while taking action on these complaints, telephonically contacted the complainants and after proper checking, 57 complaints had been forwarded to authorities concerned for further proceedings.

However, the complaints those were irrelevant and against facts were rejected, he said.

The ACE while acting on complaints also got vacated 32 marla land worth 80 million rupees from illegal occupants, he said.

Related Topics

Corruption Mobile From Million

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa expresses sorrow over Tabla mastero's de ..

23 minutes ago

Commissioner Karachi for strict security with best ..

1 minute ago

Evolving consensus on national issues beauty of de ..

1 minute ago

Macron Says Time for Clarity on Brexit After Conse ..

1 minute ago

UN General Assembly Decides to Extend Palestine Re ..

1 minute ago

Macron Wants UK to Remain Close Partner, Not Compe ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.