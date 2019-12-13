Action being taken on complaints at mobile app: ACE

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Anti corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General Gohar Nafees on Friday said the ACE was taking prompt action against corrupt elements after receiving complaint through `Report Corruption mobile application.

He said the ACE had launched `Report Corruption' mobile application which was being used by people to report complaints regarding corruption, said a press release issued here.

So far, 102 complaints had been received from the citizens soon after the inauguration of the app, he said and added that ACE while taking action on these complaints, telephonically contacted the complainants and after proper checking, 57 complaints had been forwarded to authorities concerned for further proceedings.

However, the complaints those were irrelevant and against facts were rejected, he said.

The ACE while acting on complaints also got vacated 32 marla land worth 80 million rupees from illegal occupants, he said.