Action being taken on complaints received through Qeemat App: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Faisalabad Javed Mehmood Bhatti on Tuesday said the divisional administration was taking strict action for the redressal of complaints received through Qeemat App of the Punjab government.

Addressing a press conference here at Deputy Commissioner Office, the commissioner said the special price control magistrates had been activated in the division with clear direction of taking strict action against profiteers without any discrimination.

In this regard, shopkeepers have also been directed to avoid selling items at exorbitant rates, otherwise, they would have to face the music.

He also assured the media persons that divisional administration would also extend its all-out support to them for resolving their issues.

He also appreciated the cooperation of media for bringing improvement in service delivery of various government departments.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmud Dogar during the press conference said that the media always provided full cooperation for controlling crimes and maintaining law & order.

He also informed about the strategy of controlling street crimes and said that no effort would be spared for the protection of lives and properties of the people.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that comprehensive strategy would be followed to improve the service delivery in addition to bringing transparency in official affairs and maintaining good governance in the district.

He also unfolded his priorities regarding the beautification of city, development, controlling price hike, resolving issues of traffic and vehicle parking, repair and maintenance of city roads, cleanliness, reviewing of encroachments and other projects of public relief and welfare.

He also assured the journalists for resolving their issues including establishment of journalists' colony in Faisalabad.

City Police Officer (CPO) Azhar Akram also addressed the conference and said that district police were active to control crimes.