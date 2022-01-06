Action being taking against fertilizer mafia: DDA

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) Dr. Shaukat Ali Thursday said they along with the help of revenue department were unleashing 'full-scale action' against fertilizer mafia on direction of the provincial government.

Talking to media in his office here, he said that so far they had confiscated 23,000 bags of urea fertilizer which were stored illegally, adding that as many as 11 people booked for stockpiling fertilizer within their domain.

About nine hoarders were arrested and overall fined Rs.

2,379,000 fine was imposed for illegal stockpiling of fertilizers.

According to him, main reason for fertilizers' shortage was huge gap between supply and demand.

He said, sacks of urea fertilizer were being supplied on daily basis in the district.

The government was distributing the fertilizer coming to Muzaffargarh district to the farmers under supervision of agriculture and revenue departments, he said and adding that they were trying to bridge gap between supply and demand. Soon it would be overcome, he concluded.