Open Menu

Action Chief Officer Ordered As Kid Died Of Drowning In Open Manhole

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Action chief officer ordered as kid died of drowning in open manhole

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Waseem Hamid Sindhu ordered the registration of the case against the chief officer municipal committee for his alleged negligence as a minor kid died of drowning in an open manhole on Monday.

According to official sources, he also forwarded recommendations for the suspension of the chief officer to the secretary local government of Punjab. He recommended that the chief officer should not be given field duty.

The Deputy Commissioner maintained that he had instructed bringing improvement in municipal services. Earlier, a nine-year-old kid namely Maaz son of Saeed, resident of Khokharabad Chowk had died after falling into an open manhole. The citizens have expressed annoyance over the negligence of the officials concerned.

Related Topics

Punjab Died Khanewal Government

Recent Stories

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

54 minutes ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

12 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

13 hours ago
Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

17 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

17 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

19 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

20 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

20 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan