Action chief officer ordered as kid died of drowning in open manhole

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Waseem Hamid Sindhu ordered the registration of the case against the chief officer municipal committee for his alleged negligence as a minor kid died of drowning in an open manhole on Monday.

According to official sources, he also forwarded recommendations for the suspension of the chief officer to the secretary local government of Punjab. He recommended that the chief officer should not be given field duty.

The Deputy Commissioner maintained that he had instructed bringing improvement in municipal services. Earlier, a nine-year-old kid namely Maaz son of Saeed, resident of Khokharabad Chowk had died after falling into an open manhole. The citizens have expressed annoyance over the negligence of the officials concerned.