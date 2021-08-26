Action committee for blind stages protest in support of their demands

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Action Committee of the Blind Thursday staged a protest outside Abbottabad Press Club chanting slogans in support of the demands, they also demanded from the government for the consideration of charter.

The protest was led by Yasir Saleem, Riazullah, Isa Khan, Zeeshan Khan, Samiullah and others while a large number of blind people were also present on the occasion.

While speaking the members of the action committee said that "We have six demands, but the four basic ones need to be addressed immediately, all visually impaired people should be given jobs according to their educational qualifications and quotas should be allocated," they said.

The protesting blind people demanded that the existing vacancies for persons with disabilities should be filled first on priority, Social Welfare department vacancy that has been vacant for a long time should be advertised immediately. Old-age persons with disabilities should be given stipends.

They said that the KP government did not pass Disability Act during the past seven years which was condemned by the action committee of blind people. The blinds demand for the establishment of schools in every district, provision of facilities to the visually impaired for written test and the government should provide interest-free loans.