Action Continues Against Drug Traffickers
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The police arrested over 4,700 suspects and registered more than 4,600 cases during
the current year.
A spokesperson for the police said, the department had seized 2,660-kg of cannabis
and 338-kg of crystal meth ("Ice") from the accused. Additionally, 215-kg opium, 207-kg heroin
and over 26,000 litres of liquor had also been recovered.
The division-wise arrest figures include: 891 suspects from City division, 1,059 from Cantonment
division, 462 from Civil Lines division, 755 from Saddar division, 640 from Iqbal Town, 897 from Model Town.
CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana ordered the continuation of a comprehensive crackdown
on drug networks. “Protecting our youth from drugs, especially crystal meth, is one of our top
responsibilities,” he said.
He directed regular search and combing operations around educational institutions to root out
drug peddlers.
