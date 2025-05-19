Action continues against drug traffickers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The police arrested over 4,700 suspects and registered more than 4,600 cases during

the current year.

A spokesperson for the police said, the department had seized 2,660-kg of cannabis

and 338-kg of crystal meth ("Ice") from the accused. Additionally, 215-kg opium, 207-kg heroin

and over 26,000 litres of liquor had also been recovered.

The division-wise arrest figures include: 891 suspects from City division, 1,059 from Cantonment

division, 462 from Civil Lines division, 755 from Saddar division, 640 from Iqbal Town, 897 from Model Town.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana ordered the continuation of a comprehensive crackdown

on drug networks. “Protecting our youth from drugs, especially crystal meth, is one of our top

responsibilities,” he said.

He directed regular search and combing operations around educational institutions to root out

drug peddlers.