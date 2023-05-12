UrduPoint.com

Action Continues Against Miscreants Involved In Attacks On Public & Private Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday said that criminals involved in attacks on sensitive installations, public and private properties, police teams, did not deserve any sympathy so these miscreants were being identified and traced out through CCTV footages, video recordings and social media posts

Dr. Usman Anwar said that all the elements involved in the vandalism and spoilage of peace would be brought under the law and punishments would be meted out to them.

As per directions of the IGP, operations of police teams were continued to arrest the miscreants involved in attack on Jinnah house, vandalism, violence and arson on buildings of public and private institutions.

In this regard, the police teams have arrested more than 2,790 miscreants different districts across province.

The spokesperson of Punjab Police said that more than 152 police officers and officials were injured in the violent actions of miscreants across Punjab, including 63 officers and personnel from the provincial capital, 26 from Faisalabad, 13 from Gujranwala, 29 from Rawalpindi, 10 from Attock, 05 from Sialkot and 06 from Mianwali.

Apart from this, 72 vehicles used by Punjab police and eight privately owned vehicles were damaged and set on fire.

Among these vehicles 23 vehicles in Lahore, 18 in Rawalpindi, 18 in Faisalabad, eight in Multan, five in Sialkot, three in Gujranwala and one in Attock were damaged.

