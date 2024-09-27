Action continues against smoky vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, vigorous operations are underway against vehicles causing smog and environmental pollution.

Field teams under the leadership of the Secretary RTA carried out operations, in which 19 smoke-emitting vehicles were stopped, while 17 vehicles were challaned.

Drivers were also fined Rs200,000 for violating traffic laws.

Meanwhile, the DC has directed all district commissioners to ensure the implementation of anti-smog measures. He asked the DCs to ensure strict monitoring of crop burning and take immediate action against those who set crops on fire.