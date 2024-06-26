Open Menu

Action Directed Against Absent Doctors At Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bashir Khan has underlined the need for taking tangible measures to provide best healthcare facilities to people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee on Health.

He said that priority was being given to ensure all medical facilities at hospitals and in this regard, he said that doctors should ensure their presence at health facilities regularly to effectively serve the ailing humanity.

The additional deputy commissioner also directed action against doctors for their prolonged absence and ordered that the report be shared with the health monitoring officer.

Divisional Monitoring Officer for Health, Abdul Waheed gave a detailed briefing on various health indicators, availability of medicines, medical equipment, cleanliness, and other hospital facilities, and presented the performance report of the previous meeting.

The District Health Officer was instructed to share the list of staff working under the DHO office and health centers with the health monitoring officer to ensure departmental action against absent staff.

It was decided that legal action will also be taken against doctors and paramedics absent without departmental permission and deductions would be made from their monthly salaries.

He also stressed timely repair of medical equipment in hospitals and ensuring staff attendance at Basic Health Units and RHCs in remote areas.

The District Population Welfare Officer also presented the performance report of various units of the department and said that that action was taken on the report of the monitoring authority health.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Irshad, District Population Welfare Officer Shahid Khan, MS DHQ Hospital Timergara Dr. Ali Asghar, Mursaleen Khan (IMU Health), Qasim Shah (IMU Health), and other senior officials.

