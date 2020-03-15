UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Directed Against Business Owners Trying To Get Benefit From Corona Virus Fear

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Action directed against business owners trying to get benefit from corona virus fear

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz Saturday directed the authorities concerned to take measures to stop black marketing and hoarding in backdrop of corona virus fear.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners to constitute district level committees to stop black marketing and take strict actions against those found overcharging and hoarding of daily use items.

He said the government would show no leniency against businessmen who are found involved in hoarding and overcharging. He said that government would utilize all its resources to facilitate people and to stop such illegal business practices.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business All Government

Recent Stories

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

11 minutes ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Children’s Environment Awa ..

26 minutes ago

ECA launches competition to encourage parents to e ..

1 hour ago

DFF project wins &#039;Innovation Challenge&#039; ..

1 hour ago

DAFZA contributes AED164 million to Dubai foreign ..

1 hour ago

Ma&#039;an, Aldar sign AED2 million agreement to d ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.