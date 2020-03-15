Action directed against business owners trying to get benefit from corona virus fear

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz Saturday directed the authorities concerned to take measures to stop black marketing and hoarding in backdrop of corona virus fear.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners to constitute district level committees to stop black marketing and take strict actions against those found overcharging and hoarding of daily use items.

He said the government would show no leniency against businessmen who are found involved in hoarding and overcharging. He said that government would utilize all its resources to facilitate people and to stop such illegal business practices.