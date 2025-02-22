Open Menu

Action Directed Against DMS LMWCH, SDO For Neglect Of Duties

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Saturday visited Liaqat Memorial Women and Children Hospital (LMWCH) Kohat and inspected provision of facilities to patients.

During visit, he noticed plight of 21 newborn babies in incubators that were not working properly due to power outage and malfunctioning of generator.

He tried to contact Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) of the hospital and Sub Divisional Officer but they were not available.

He restored the electricity and recommended immediate action DMS and SDO for their neglect. He also inspected cleanliness situation directing staff to perform duties with dedication and responsibility.

