Action directed against elements involved in hoarding, creating price hike

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud chairing a meeting here on Friday directed strict action against elements involved in hoarding and creating price hike.

Commissioner Peshawar directed all the five deputy commissioners of the division to provide relief to people during Ramzan and monitor the situation in markets.

Deputy Commissioners were also been directed to ensure display of price lists in markets and devise a plan to control price hike in the holy month.

The meeting also decided to establish a control room in offices of deputy commissioner to address complaints of public and involve officials of revenue department to check price lists.

It was decided that rates of milk and meat would be reviewed and teams with mobile testing laboratories would be deputed on motorways and highways to examine quality of milk.