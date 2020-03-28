Action directed against laboratories deceiving people by conducting corona tests

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam Saturday warned strict action against laboratories trying to deceit public by conducting corona diagnostic tests and said that private laboratories do not have proper facilities to conduct corona test nor they have any sort of testing kits to detect the virus.

He barred private laboratories to conduct corona test and said that punitive action would be taken against laboratories trying to mislead public and found minting money on the name of corona test.

During his visit to various markets of the city, he sealed Ahmad Laboratory Matta for conducting corona tests and directed action against the owners. He urged public to inform control cell at district administration on phone number 9240350 adding that no one spared who was found making money by deceiving innocent people.